No one preaches to India, the world's largest democracy with a 2,500-year history: Kamboj

United Nations (The Hawk): Nobody needs to preach to India because it is the largest democracy in the world and has a long history, according to Ruchira Kamboj, New Delhi's permanent representative to the UN.

When a journalist from Italy complained that press freedom was eroding, she responded here on Tuesday, "We don't need to be told what to do on democracy."

"As you are all aware, India may have the oldest civilization in the world. India has been a democracy for 2,500 years, and we have always been a democracy. The legislative, executive branch, judicial branch, and fourth estates, which include the press and a thriving social media, are all still in place.

"Our country operates on the principle that everyone is free to express what they want and please. She made reference to the general elections that have seen the transfer of power between parties and added, "Every five years we conduct the largest democratic exercise in the history of the world.

Its trajectory has been really amazing and it is reforming, altering, and changing quickly. You don't have to listen to me; I don't have to say this, Kamboj continued.

