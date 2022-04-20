No One Died Of Covid In U'khand; Ten Deaths Added Today!









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On July 13, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,274 on Tuesday at 6.00 PM as 44 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,112 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state slightly came down to 819 (Going by yesterday's figures, the number of active cases in Uttarakhand should have fallen to 788). The state's toll shot up to 7,351 as no one(?) succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours (Compared to yesterday's data, 10 fatalities were added today, reason: data of these deaths were not submitted by district health authorities to the HQs in time), whereas the number of those migrated out of State wonderfully (???) went up to 5,992 to acquire the same level as witnessed over a month ago on June 7, 8 and 9 in a row. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 144. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State marginally went up to 95.85%, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.28%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.82% vis-a-vis pan-India's 1.81%, UP's 0.04%, Delhi's 0.11% and Gurugram's 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi's 1.31%, Haryana's 1.16%, Gurugram's 0.4% and All-India average of 1.32%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 11 fresh cases, whereas Almora, Haridwar and Nainital followed with 8, 8 and 5 (As per data made available by Haridwar Health authorities, 9 fresh infections were detected today during the same time in the district, which leaves a big question mark on the veracity of Directorate's figures). That apart, 4 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3 Uttarkashi, 2 each in Champawat and Pauri Garhwal, 1 Pithoragarh and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Tehri Garhwal.