No New Sugar Mill Or Textile Industry To Be Set Up: Uttarakhand DMs To HC

Nainital: All district magistrates of Uttarakhand except that of Dehradun today appeared before the Uttarakhand High Court to assert that no new sugar mill, paper mill, distillery or textile industry will be set up in the state in future as a step to save the Ganga.



The high court had summoned all the 13 DMs of the state before the court recently asking them to spell out the steps they had taken to save the Ganga.

All the DMs barring that of Dehradun because of his official preoccupations appeared before the court today to assert through an affidavit that no new sugar mill, paper mill, distillery or textile industry will be set up in Uttarakhand in future. Dehradun DM could not appear before the court as he was preoccupied making preparations for tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony to be held for the new state CM at the parade ground here.

Hearing a PIL by advocate Lalit Miglani, the Division bench of Justice Rajeev Sharma and Justice Alok Singh of the High Court had summoned the DMs of all the 13 districts of the state to submit the progress report of the previous orders of the Court regarding ban on polythene and keeping the Ganga clean.

The court also directed that Uttarakhand be made a begging-free state. Following an earlier order of the High Court to impose a total ban on polythene in the state as a step to clean the Ganges, and constitute a five-state committee to deal with the pollution of the holy river, the Court directed the officers to strictly impose the rules laid down in this regard.

The court reiterated that a complete ban on plastic must be imposed in Uttarakhand. Upon being apprised by the District Magistrates who appeared in the Court that certain Units were manufacturing plastic carry bags in the state, the Court directed the state government to take action against such industries in accordance with the law and ensure that the state is made plastic free.