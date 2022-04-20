No New ITIs To Be Set Up For Next 2 Years: U'khand Minister

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Skill Development Minister Harak Singh Rawat today said that no new industrial training institutes (ITI) will be set up in the state for the next two years and existing ones will be properly equipped.

The minister, who reviewed the performance of ITIs in a meeting here, said that there was no point in increasing the number of these institutes without adequate infrastructure.

No new ITIs will be set up over the next two years and the inactive ones, numbering about 28, will be closed, he said.

The focus will be entirely on equipping 148 functional ITIs by providing them adequate faculties, furniture, machines and lab facilities, Rawat told reporters after the meeting.

The idea is to set up well-equipped ITIs so that diploma hoders are skilled enough to get jobs. PTI