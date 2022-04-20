No New Engineering Colleges To Be Opened In UP: Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the state Assembly that there is no proposal to open any new engineering college in the state.

"The seat occupation in the existing engineering colleges in the state is very poor as 62 per cent of the seats remain vacant. We have also gone strict on implementing AICTE norms in the existing engineering colleges to improve the quality of the education," said state Technical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon during the question hour.

The minister further said that Aadhaar has been linked to the teaching faculty as well as the scholarship provided by the engineering colleges to block corruption.

He said that to improve the faculty in the government engineering colleges, the government has appointed 280 teachers during the past one year besides have provided Rs 200 crores to strengthen the infrastructure of these engineering colleges.

However, SP member Sanjay Garg alleged that poor placement and academic in UP was the reason behind vacant seats in the state engineering colleges.

"Students from UP are more eager in doing courses from engineering colleges outside the state," said BSP member Umashanker Singh.

Meanwhile, in another question, State Panchayati raj Minister Bhupendra Choudhury admitted that only 50 per cent of toilets have been constructed so far against the target this fiscal.

"Against the target to construct 78.86 lakh toilets in the rural areas, only 36.35 lakh were constructed so far," he disclosed.

In another question, State Primary Education Minister Anupuma Jaiswal said that the transition percentage of student from primary( class- 5) to high primary (class-6) is 79.76 per cent which was just around 10 per cent less than the national average percentage of 90.1 per cent.

She said that during the past one year, the government has increased enrollment in the primary schools by 2 lakhs. UNI