No New COVID-19 Positive Case In Uttarakhand For 5th Consecutive Day

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Health Department on Monday said that no new coronavirus positive case in the state has emerged for the fifth day in a row.

Of the samples that were sent for testing today, as many as 125 returned with negative result.

The total number of positive cases in the state remains at 35. Seven persons have been cured/discharged.

India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 9,352, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

8,048 are active COVID-19 cases and 979 cases have recovered/discharged and one case has migrated.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 324. —ANI