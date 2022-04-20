No new Covid-19 cases reported in SL

Colombo: No new coronavirus case was reported in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, with the overall tally remaining at 3,360, it was reported.

There were 11 cases on Sunday, of which six were foreign arrivals and five were Sri Lankan returnees from abroad, the Daily Financial Times reported.

In terms of local cases, 950 Navy personnel and their close contacts and 651 persons connected to the Kandakadu Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre have tested positive in the island to date.

The Epidemiology Unit states that the number of active cases in the island is 137, which includes 23 foreigners.

According to the situation report published by the Epidemiology Unit yesterday, 48 persons at the Welikanda Base Hospital, 42 persons at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), and 27 persons at the Hambantota District General Hospital are currently receiving treatment for Covid-19.

Hospitals are also monitoring 38 persons suspected of being infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has increased to 3,210.

The death toll stood at 13.

—IANS