No New COVID-19 Case Reported In Uttarakhand Today

Dehradun: No coronavirus positive cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the state stands at 46, including 19 discharged cases, as per information provided by the Uttarakhand Health Department.

The reports of 277 samples of coronavirus tested negative in the state today. This is the second time that all the samples tested in a day turned out to be negative. Earlier on Sunday, 336 negative reports were received in a day. The total number of samples result awaited is 570.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 18,985, including 15,122 active cases of the virus. So far, 3,259 patients have either been cured or discharged while 603 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health. —ANI