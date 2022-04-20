No New COVID-19 Case In Uttarakhand For 3rd Day In A Row

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Health Department on Saturday said that no new positive COVID-19 case in the state for the third day in a row.

The total number of cases in the state remains at 35.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases stand at 7,529 including 6634 active cases, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

So far 652 people have been discharged from hospitals after they recovered while 242 deaths have been reported across the country and one person has migrated. —ANI