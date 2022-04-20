No need to run from pillar to post for registration at employment exchange: Mins

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Vikram Singh said on Thursday that state youth need not to run from pillar to post for registration at employment exchange.

Replying to a supplementary question raised by the Independent member Prakash Rana in the question hours, minister Vikarm Singh informed that Government would not contemplate on opening up an employment exchange at Ladbhadol under Sundernagar assembly to facilitate the youth to register them.

Minister said that Jai Ram Thakur Government linked all employment exchanges online for the registration and any youth could apply for the registration online sitting in his home.

There is no need to open new employment exchanges in the remote areas now as this facility could be extended to the youth at their door step who could apply online without visiting away from their home.

He however said that member could pleaded the matter with the Chief Minister after writing to CMO department would look after on the government decisions if needed.

Earlier raising the query in the house Mr. Rana stated that if Government would consider to open employment exchange at Ladbhadol it would cover number of villages belonged to 22 Gram Panchayats who have to travel 25 to 30 km away from their home to get them registered at employment exchanges.

UNI