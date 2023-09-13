No need to make six airbags mandatory for cars, says Gadkari

New Delhi: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the government does not want to make six airbags mandatory for cars, as people are already preferring them.

As per IANS, he said that all car manufacturers are now making cars with six airbags, and there is no need for the government to intervene.

Gadkari also spoke about road accidents, saying that the government has taken all necessary measures to prevent them. He said that the most important thing is to change human behavior, as 60% of road accident deaths are related to the young population of the country.

On the automobile sector, Gadkari said that it is growing rapidly and is a source of pride for India. He said that the government is working to reduce the import of automobile components and make the industry more competitive.

—IANS