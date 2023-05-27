No need for new Parliament building: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Saturday that there is "no need" for a new Parliament building, despite calls from the opposition to skip the event.

He told reporters that individuals who did not participate in the liberation movement are trying to rewrite history by constructing a new Parliament building.

Kumar further voiced his disappointment that President Droupadi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, who doubles as the head of the Rajya Sabha, were not invited to the event.—Inputs from Agencies