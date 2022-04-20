No Movement of People From 7pm to 7am Allowed in Punjab Till May 31

The movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am for non-essential activities in Punjab will remain prohibited till May 31 to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic, according to an order issued by the state home department. The order was issued on Sunday after the Centre extended the nationwide lockdown till May 31.

The Punjab government has lifted curfew restrictions from Monday and imposed lockdown till May 31.

According to the order, all shopping malls will remain closed in the state. However, all shops including in main markets in urban and rural areas shall be allowed to open between 7 am and 6 pm.

However, for shops located in main bazaars, market complexes, 'rehri' markets and other crowded places, the district authorities can exercise their discretion and in order to avoid crowding can stagger opening of shops, it said.

The order allows barber shops and haircut saloons to open subject to compliance as may be issued by the health department.

Sports complexes and stadia will be allowed but without spectators, it said.

All employees of the government, private offices and other workplaces would be allowed to move without any requirement of pass from 7 am to 7 pm, it said.

Meanwhile, Mohali Deputy Commissioner, in an order, said a maximum of 20 people can gather at marriage and funerals.

Specific permission for the same may be obtained from the sub-divisional magistrate concerned.

Besides, the banks may operate during their normal working hours without any restrictions with full staff, if so required, so as to facilitate increased public dealing, according to a release issued here.

