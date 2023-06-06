No More Double Engine Govt

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): No More Double Engine Government...No More Tom-Toming It. No More Even Mentioning It As It Is "Sure Bad Omen" After The World's World's Worst Train Accident Involving Double Engines At Balasore Only Last Friday. Its All Round -Ve Impact's Been So All Round Severe, Grave, Fearsome, Destructive That The BJP Poll Mandarins In MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Have Rid The States Of "Double Engine Government Installation If Elected For Governance In The Ensuing State Assembly Elections There-in". Earlier, Not Erelong, The Party Management Was Engrossed In Overtly Publicising Double Engine Ka Sarkar In The Election-States, Mobilise 100% +Vely Functional Governments In The Above States. ...Now The Double Engine Is Glaringly Missing From Them, Courtesy Balasore Rail Accident. ...No More Double Engine Government!