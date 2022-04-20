No Masks, No Essentials

Balrampur: The Balrampur district administration has strictly directed shopkeepers against selling essentials to customers without masks, failing which, they too can face the action, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dev Ranjan Verma said here on Tuesday.

The Superintendent of Police said that compliance with social distancing is being strictly enforced in the district. Apart from medical stores, ration shops and petrol pumps, gas agencies and seed stores have been directed to not sell items to customers who arrive without wearing masks.

It has also been said that stringent action will be initiated against those who violate the order.

The SP said that action is being taken against those who are coming out of their homes without wearing masks despite warnings by the police. As a result, Kamlesh, Sooraj, Ramesh Kumar, Ranjit Kumar and Sanjay Kumar, who came out of their homes without wearing masks in the Rehra Bazar police station area, were arrested.

On the other hand, Mohammad Adnan, Ram Gopal, Haider Ali, Manoj Kumar, Ehsan Ullah and Dhokhe were arrested in the Sadullah Nagar area.

Mr Verma said that the hands of the arrested people were sanitized and they were made to wear masks. Masks are being distributed to people with the help of journalists and social workers and they are being advised to wear masks while venturing outside. UNI