No Major Spurt In Covid Cases In U’khand, Daily Cases Remain In Check, One More Die

Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 7:00 PM On July 16, 2021

Haridwar / Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload further moved up to 3,41,401 on Friday at 7.00 PM as 39 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 3,27,346 cured and recovered patients, while the number of active cases in the state rose to 698 from 692. The state's toll went up to 7,355 as one more person succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State remained static at 6,002. Total number of patients treated and recuperated today was 32. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State remained static at 95.88% for the second day in a row, but it is way behind the pan-India average of 97.28%, 98.6% in UP, its parent State, 96.66% in Delhi, 98.62% in Haryana and 99.44% in not-too-distant Gurugram—the highest recovery rate registered in India. Bhopal with 99.13% followed it. Again, the daily positivity rate in Uttarakhand was recorded at 5.76% vis-a-vis pan-India’s 1.99%, UP’s 0.04%, Delhi’s 0.10% and Gurugram’s 1%. Death rate in Uttarakhand is woefully 2.15% against Delhi’s 1.31%, Haryana’s 1.16%, Gurugram’s 0.4% and All-India average of 1.39%. District Dehradun once again reported the maximum number of 8 fresh cases, whereas Haridwar, Rudraprayag and Nainital followed with 6, 6 and 5. That apart, 4 cases were detected in U S Nagar, 3 Pithoragarh, 2 each in Bageshwar and Champawat, 1 each in Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi and 0 (Nil) each in Almora and Chamoli.