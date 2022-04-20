No Loss Of Life Reported In Fire At Fair Area

Prayagraj: 14 tents of the 'Chitrakoot baithak' and the 'Vrindavan baithak' of the Digambar Akhara, situated in the fair area caught fire on the eve of Makar Sankranti, the opening of the about two month-long Kumbh fair here on Monday.

Fire department sources said that the fire broke out at the Digambar Akhara situated in Sector-16 of the fair area, apparently due to leakage of an LPG cylinder used for cooking.

Upon receiving information about the mishap, five fire tenders reached the spot and the fire was doused quickly.

Sources said that materials kept inside the tents were completely damaged due to the fire. Due to the presence of straw which was kept in the tents and strong winds, fire rapidly spread to other tents. Several vehicles were also damaged in the inferno, although no casualties have been reported.

The head of the Chitrakoot baithak shivir in the Digambar Ani Akhara, Jagdish Das said that he did not know the reason behind the fire. He said that the 'shivir' had six rooms where three cylinders had been kept. After coming in contact with the fire, one cylinder exploded which led to the entire 'shivir' being gutted by fire. Fair officer Vijay Kiran Anand said that immediate directions for re-arranging the burnt 'shivirs' of the seers and the 'mahatmas' have been given and the same will be prepared by the evening, adding that the reason behind the fire will be probed. Kumbh fair Deputy Inspector General of Police KP Singh said that the losses of the affected people will be covered. The DIG said that a major tragedy was averted due to the speedy action of the jawans, adding that there was no loss of life in the unfortunate accident. Mr KP Singh further said that 40 fire stations have been prepared in the fair area, while 43 motorcycles have been deployed to douse any incident of fire. UNI