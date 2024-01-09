No liquor, schools and colleges to remain closed in UP on January 22: Preparations for Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' in Full Swing

CM Yogi Adityanath's directives for the upcoming Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22 in Ayodhya encompass holiday declarations, cleanliness initiatives, hospitality arrangements, and traffic management, underscoring meticulous planning for this significant event.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): In anticipation of the significant 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Mandir, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared January 22 as a state holiday, emphasizing its national importance. Here are the key directives and plans outlined during his visit to Ayodhya:



Closure of Educational Institutions: In reverence to the occasion, all schools and colleges across the state will remain closed on January 22.



Liquor Shops Shut: CM Yogi emphasized the closure of liquor shops in Uttar Pradesh on January 22, recognizing the occasion's sanctity.



Meeting with Officials: The Chief Minister convened with officials from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra during his visit. He stressed the significance of Vedic rituals and instructed support for the Teerth Kshetra Trust regarding security and arrangements for the ceremony.



Enhanced Hospitality: Anticipating global devotees post-January 22, CM Yogi directed improved hospitality, pre-selecting resting places for dignitaries and ensuring advanced arrangements for their stay considering potential early arrivals.



Multilingual Signage: To aid visiting devotees, multilingual signage covering languages from the Constitution's 8th Schedule and the UN's official languages will be installed across Ayodhya.



Cleanliness Drive: Stressing cleanliness, CM Yogi urged public cooperation and reinforced the need for cleanliness on major streets and roads, with an additional 1500 sanitation workers to bolster the current workforce.



Encouragement and Arrangements: The Chief Minister encouraged the Deepotsav celebration in every temple on January 22, urging believers to light Ramjyoti in their homes. He also inspected tent city arrangements, emphasizing cleanliness, hot water availability, food provisions, and expanded night shelters.



Traffic and Parking Plan: CM Yogi directed an extensive action plan for parking, traffic management, and organized transportation, highlighting the need for ample parking and provision of electric buses for visitors.



The Chief Minister's directives aim to ensure a smooth and revered 'Pran Pratishtha' event at the Ram Mandir, emphasizing meticulous preparations for the occasion.

