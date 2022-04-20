No Laxity And Carelessness Will Be Tolerated In The Recovery Of Revenue: DM Bijnor

Bijnor: Mr Ramakant Pandey, the Dist Magistrate, Bijnor, expressed dissatisfaction with the collection of revenue below the standard and directed the executive officer to issue a strict warning to the Secretary of Mandi Samiti and EO of Municipal Board. A notice seeking clarification from these officers will also be issued to them.

Mr Pandey was directing the officers present in the monthly revenue review meeting at the collector hall on Saturday evening. He found that the recovery was satisfactory by the departments of commerce, power, stamp, mining and transport. He further directed the officers that no laxity and carelessness in the recovery work would be tolerated. He advised the concerned department officers to ensure recovery related to the target. He also directed the officers to look first the IGRS portal in their office and if any complaint is found on the portal, implement the prompt quality of execution so that the complaint would not fall into the defaulter category. He found relaxation in recovery work of the excise department, forest, irrigation, City bodies and Mandi Samiti etc. The DM had a detailed discussion on development works and different schemes and directed all the concerned officers to ensure better results in the progress of all development works. On this occasion CDO Mr Kamta Prasad, ADM Judicial, CMO, BSA, DSO, SDMs and all the dist level officers were present in the meeting.