No large ISIS footprint in J&K but be on guard: Army Commander

Nowshera (LoC): Terror outfit ISIS does not have "very large footprint" in Jammu and Kashmir but care needs to be taken to ensure it does not make inroads, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen D S Hooda said today and advocated an "Intelligence Operation" to prevent spreading of its ideology. Islamic State has been talking about South Asia and India region but "right now we don't see a very large footprint of Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir. But I think we have to be careful," the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) told reporters here while responding to a question. "We need to study the the situation properly (with regard to ISIS). We need to make sure that Islamic State does not make inroads. So it is more of an 'intelligence operation' that we need to look at and make sure this ideology of Islamic State is not allowed to spread in India," he added. He was replying to a question about footprints of ISIS in J&K and its spread in India. When referred to a threat issued by ISIS that it would launch its operations in J&K, Lt Gen Hooda said "We need to study the situation properly. We need to make sure that they do not make inroads." The Army Commander played down the threat issued by Lashkar-e-Taiba Chief Hafiz Mohammed Sayeed about more attacks on the Indian soil by terming them as "nothing new". "See we know that there is a threat from Lashkar. They have been talking about it every time. So frankly I don't find anything new unless there is some kind of control on his activities by the Pakistan State and the Pakistan government. Otherwise we see it as part of his normal routine and he keeps on talking about it," Lt Gen Hooda said. With regard to infiltration, he said a "better fence" is coming up along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan which will be equipped with better sensors and other equipments. "It is something (cross border infiltration) that we deal with, year in and year out, and it is nothing new for us. As the snow melts, our measures are in place. You are aware we are trying to build a better fence now so that with good sensors and equipments and have a much more credible counter infiltration posture," he said. "We have in the recent past moved additional troops along the LoC and I think we are confident of how our posture is," the top commander said.