No Kids Below 10 Years Allowed As Lucknow Zoo Set To Reopen

Lucknow: A visit to the Lucknow zoo from Monday will be marked by several conditions due to the corona pandemic.

RK Singh, Director of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow, said, "Tickets will now have to be purchased online from the website and the ticket window will remain closed as a precaution to minimise human contact." The timings for entry will also be divided into three parts with two-hour each to allow the sanitization process to take place in between the next set of visitors. The total number of persons who will be allowed entry in one time slot will be limited to 500. Apart from this, all visitors will have to undergo thermal scanning, wearing of masks has been made mandatory and only water bottles will be allowed inside the zoo.

"The toy train, battery operated vehicles, food court, canteens, souvenir shop, nocturnal house and other covered areas will remain closed for the safety of the public for the time being, but the animals will be there for all to see and enjoy," said the director.

In what will be a major disappointment for children, those below 10 years will not be allowed to enter the zoo. The entry of persons above 65 years and pregnant women is also barred in the zoo.