No India-China Border Trade Through Lipulekh Pass This Year Due To Covid-19: Pithoragarh DM

Pithoragarh: India-China border trade, which used to take place every year from June 1 through Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh, will not take place this year due to coronavirus crisis, said District Magistrate (DM) Vijay Kumar Jogdande on Wednesday.

Jogdande said that the trade used to take place during Mansarovar Yatra but this time it is not happening, nor anyone has applied for the same.

"India-China border trade, which used to take place every year from June 1 through Lipulekh Pass in Pithoragarh, will not take place this year due to COVID-19. Trade used to happen during Mansarovar Yatra, but this time it's not happening," said Jogdande.

The development comes at a time when tension is high between the Chinese and Indian troops in Eastern Ladakh and efforts are also on to defuse the tension. (ANI)