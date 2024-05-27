No immediate relief from heatwave in Rajasthan

Phalodi has surpassed 50 degrees Celsius, while night temperatures in Jaisalmer and Barmer have surged by seven degrees Celsius.

Jaipur: There will be no immediate relief from the intense heatwave and warmer nights in the next two to three days, a senior official of IMD's Rajasthan Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

There is a possibility of surface winds of 25-35 kmph in various parts of the state in the next 72 hours.

Radheshyam Sharma, Director, Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, said the maximum temperature is unlikely to witness any significant change till May 29.

"For the first time in this season, Phalodi in Rajasthan has crossed the temperature mark of 50 degrees Celsius while places like Jaisalmer and Barmer have witnessed a surge of seven degrees Celsius in the night temperature. There is no immediate relief from the intense heatwave and warmer nights in the next two to three days. The maximum temperatures are unlikely to witness any significant changes until May 29," he said.

"However, due to the weakness of anti-cyclonic conditions over the state, the maximum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius in some parts of Eastern Rajasthan from May 29 and in some parts of Western Rajasthan from May 30. In the first week of June, maximum temperatures are likely to be recorded near normal in most parts of the state," he added.

Sharma said there is a possibility of strong surface winds of "25-35 kmph in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions during the next 72 hours".

Large parts of northern India continue to reel under a fierce heat wave with temperatures soaring over 45 degrees Celsius at many places in the country on Sunday.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Mungeshpur in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 48.3 degrees Celsius and Punjab's Faridkot recorded a temperature of 47.4 degrees.

—ANI