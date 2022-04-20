No Human Negligence Behind Boiler Blast: Power Minister

Rae Bareli: Union Power Minister R.K. Singh on Thursday denied claims from some political leaders and families of the deceased that human negligence was to blame for the boiler blast in NTPC's Unchahar unit here that left 30 dead and dozens seriously injured.

"I have seen everything during my physical inspection of the accident scene and I can say that there is no human negligence in the unfortunate incident," Singh told reporters, after visiting the accident site along with state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma.

He also announced that the Central government has decided to give financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh each to the critically injured, while those who sustained minor injuries would get Rs 2 lakh each, the Union Minister announced. This compensation would be in addition to the ex-gratia and financial assistance announced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The state-run National Thermal Power Corp (NTPC) has also announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the dead. The Prime Minister's Relief Fund will also give Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

R.K. Singh also said that the priority of the government, both at the Centre and the state, was to save as many lives as possible, provide them best, prompt and adequate treatment.

Singh also said that NTPC's Unchahar unit was among the best in the country and that rumours that there was extra load on it or that it was under pressure to increase production were unfounded and baseless.

How and why the accident happened would be conclusively found and detailed in the probe ordered by the Ministry which would be completed in 30 days, he added.

State Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also visited Rae Bareli on Thursday, urged the opposition parties not to make political currency out of the tragic incident.

"Both the state and Union governments are saddened at the tragedy and are doing all they can to bring relief to the affected," he said and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally very sad at the loss of lives in the accident.