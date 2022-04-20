No hope left for people from BJP-led UP govt: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed there is no hope left for the people in Uttar Pradesh as the BJP government is engaged in 'bandar baant', a Hindi word which suggests that the ruling party only looks after its own people.





Yadav also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of mishandling the Covid crisis, alleging costly treatment of coronavirus, negligence in treatment of black fungus, shortage of life-saving medicines and stalled development works.





"There is no hope left for the people from the BJP government which is engaged in 'bandar baant'," he said in a statement issued here in Hindi.





'Bandar baant' refers to a story in which a monkey grabs an entire 'roti' on the pretext of dividing it between two cats.





Due to not taking effective steps timely, failure in proper assessment of situations and wrong management, figures show that Uttar Pradesh is lagging behind in COVID-19 vaccination, he said.





Yadav also accused the state government of fudging the Covid figures.





Calling the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' during 2017 polls a bundle of lies, he said, "The truth is that there was record unemployment in the BJP rule and inflation is high. Prices of petrol-diesel-cooking gas are touching the sky, neither is there work in MNREGA, nor there is trace of skill mapping. Trade, business, small-medium industries are getting ruined."

—PTI

