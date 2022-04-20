No Heat Wave Conditions observed over the country today

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat state and coastal Odisha today

Highest maximum temperature of 43.3°C was reported at Bramhapuri (Vidarbha) Yesterday

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD): Current Temperature Status and Warning for next 24 hours

Heat Wave and Maximum Temperatures Observed Yesterday (from 0530 hours IST of 25th April to 0530 hours IST of 26th April)

Heat Wave observed:

No Heat wave conditions were observed.

Maximum Temperatures:

Maximum Temperatures more than 40.0°C were recorded at most places over Gujarat, Marathawada and Vidarbha; at many places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand; at a few places over West Rajasthan, Saurashtra & Kutch, Chhattisgarh and Telangana and at isolated places over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra.

Maximum Temperature Departures as on 24-04-2021: Maximum temperatures were markedly above normal (5.1°C or more) at many places over Assam & Meghalaya; at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and at isolated places over Saurashtra & Kutch; appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at a few places over West Bengal & Sikkim and at isolated places over Odisha; above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit- Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Konkan & Goa; at a few places over Coastal Karnataka and at isolated places over Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Vidarbha. They were below normal (-1.6°C to -3.0°C) at a few places over Madhya Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka; at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Himachal Pradesh and South Interior Karnataka and near normal over rest parts of the country.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 43.3°C was reported at Bramhapuri (Vidarbha).

Heat Wave Warnings for Next 24 hours (From 0530 hours IST of 26th April to 0530 hours IST of 27th April):

Heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gujarat state and coastal Odisha.

