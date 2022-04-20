No harassment over small deposits under demonetisation: Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said nobody would be harrassed over smaller deposits � less than Rs 2.5 lakh � as people began thronging banks nationwide to exchange or deposit Rs 500 and 1,000 currency notes that have been demonetised. �Nobody will face questions or harassment for small deposits,� Jaitley told reporters while inaugurating the two-day Economic Editors Conference here. �It is only those with large amounts of undisclosed money who will have to face the consequences under existing laws,� the minister said. He said people might face problems initially but in the medium to long run they will definitely benefit from the government�s policy of demonitising large currency notes in a bid to curb corruption, unaccounted wealth and terror financing. The denominations ceased to be legal tender from midnight on Tuesday.

IANS