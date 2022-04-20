No happy Diwali: Firecracker traders, fair organizers stare at loss of business

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): After the West Bengal Pollution Control Board announced a blanket ban on conventional fireworks in West Bengal and only allowed the green ones on specific times during Diwali and Chhath, small-time firecracker manufacturers and wholesalers have expressed anguish over their business prospects.

The decision on a plea for complete ban on firecrackers by environmentalists and Doctors’ forum is pending at Calcutta High Court. The HC is set to give its decision on Friday.

The secretary of Dumurjala Baji Bazaar, saumitra Mondal, one of the biggest cracker fairs in Asia, said, “The order has come so late that we are not in a position to set up a baji bazaar (firecracker fair) but we are still hopeful that the government will find a way out so that all the stakeholders in this, manufacturers, sellers and buyers, are benefitted.”

Mondal added that after the HC order on Friday evening, there is a weekend holiday. That will only leave them with only four days. “How can we set up the fair in such a short time, which involves so many stakeholders. I wonder why every year orders come out so late, which inconveniences small-time traders, who mortgage their land or gold to invest in the cracker business hoping to make some profit,” said Mondal.

Cracker traders said migrant workers and small-scale manufacturers had hoped that in this pandemic situation when they have lost so much, the government will look after their interests.

Traders say that though green crackers are in stock with many of the sellers, that may not be enough to cater to the demands.

“We have to also keep in mind the health of people and with the surge in COVID cases. Last year too, we sacrificed by not holding the fair. We also believe in ecology-economy balance. Let me see if the government comes up with a system where they can expedite the process of organizing the baji bazaars,” said Mondal.

A small-scale manufacturer, Sandip Bose said there is not enough material to make green crackers. “The green cracker consignment, which arrived in Bengal from Chennai is only close to 740 crates, whereas the state has a demand for lakhs of crates. The state should have given training on making green crackers to small manufacturers. Around 35 lakh people are involved in manufacturing of crackers in the state.”

Another small-scale trader feared for business loss. “The green crackers are very highly priced, which may not find many buyers. Making such high investments for us is fraught with high risks,” said a trader, who does not want to be named.

Bose added that the small-scale cracker traders may miss out on doing business this time. “Many traders will not be taking part in any of the fairs, even if they are organized by the government,” he said.