No grand alliance in UP, says SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav

Lucknow: There will be no "mahagatbandhan" (grand alliance) in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said on Thursday. "If anyone wants to contest along with us, they will have to merge their party with ours," Mulayam Singh told the media. The Samajwadi Party leader also blasted the government for demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, saying the step had caused great inconvenience to people across the country. IANS