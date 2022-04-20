No Govt Clearance If Houses Don't Have Rainwater Harvesting System Installed In UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Aditynath Government in Uttar Pradesh has now decided that the urban local bodies would not grant permission to high rise buildings and others till they arrange for rainwater harvesting. The Government has also decided that the religious centres like Faizabad-Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan would be made Nagar Nigam (Municipal corporation) from Nagar Panchayat for their speedy development. The decisions were taken last night during a review meeting and presentation by the state Urban Development Department before Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "No maps of the houses would be passed till they ensure arrangement for rain water harvesting while orders have been given to officials to start process to make Faizabad- Ayodhya and Mathura-Vrindavan as municipal corporation," officials here today said. The CM has directed that in the cities, the Government should ensure parking places for the vehicles, while the street vendors would be given licences and a particular place to put up their business. "All the parks would be named after eminent people while a vendor policy would come up within 100 days," the sources said. Meanwhile, state Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that now all the houses to be constructed in the urban areas would have toilets as compulsory besides community toilets would be constructed in several areas. He said the State Government was serious on the Smart city projects besides the CM was not happy with the JNRUM works in Kanpur and Bareilly." Probe has also been ordered in the works of JNNURM in the state. The Minister said that all the roads in the urban areas would be repaired by June 15, while on the first Saturday of every month, cleanliness drive would be held in the cities where people would participate in the drive. UNI