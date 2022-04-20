No fresh cases in Noida Sec 8, cluster containment exercise on: DM

Noida: Soon after some reports emerged that a person has tested positive for Covid-19 in Sector 8, Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY refuted the reports and clarified that no new case has surfaced in the area.

According to the DM, surveillance teams have traced the "possible contacts" of JJ cluster where Covid-19 patients were found few days back. "Families are being quarantined for their welfare and the welfare of the surroundings. This is just an exercise of ''cluster containment''," he said.

Earlier in the evening, reports emerged that teams of the district administration and health department got about 240 people quarantined due to the "finding a corona suspect in Sector 8, Noida."

Refuting the reports, the DM also requested the media to dispel all such rumours. "This is only an exercise of containment," he said.

As per the daily health bulletin released on Tuesday evening, "Of the total 1,042 samples which were sent for Covid-19 testing from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 58 have tested positive, 787 have returned negative while the results of 203 were awaited."

--IANS