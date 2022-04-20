No Fee For Appearing In Exams For Govt Jobs If Voted To Power: Rahul

Sitapur: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the party has decided to abolish examination fees for government jobs if voted to power.

"Indian youth has to pay an application fee for the examination for any government post. We have decided that no one will have to pay the application fee for appearing in exams for government posts. We have decided to abolish application fee," Gandhi said addressing an election rally here. The Congress president also hit out at the BJP-led government over the rising fuel prices saying, "The petrol prices are declining. During UPA, it was $140 per barrel but now $70 per barrel. Chowkidar has said he will bring down the inflation. In India, petrol prices are on the rise. Those fifteen people are getting the benefit. Money has been taken out from your pockets. I ask whether prices have gone up or not."

Gandhi described his party's poll promise of Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY), a minimum income guarantee scheme. He said: "As soon as the NYAY money will go into the bank accounts of 5 crore people, 25 crore people will start buying things like clothes, shoes, mobiles etc. Shops once again will start selling goods. The demands in factories will increase and it will run once again. The youth of Sitapur will get job," he said.

Continuing his attack on Modi he asserted, "NYAY is a diesel and petrol in the Indian economy's engine. Modi has done injustice in the past five years, that's why we have named our scheme NYAY. He did injustice for five years, but we will do justice for the next ten years," Gandhi said. Gandhi further attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal. He said: "Five years ago, chowkidar had come. He had said that he will fight against corruption, will give jobs to two crores, promised suitable price to farmers, and said will deposit 15 lakhs in bank accounts. Why has he deposited Rs 5,55,000 crore in the bank accounts to fifteen people?" he asked.

"He opened your bank accounts but did not deposit a single rupee in it. I do not know about others but I am afraid of chowkidar. I have asked four questions to chowkidar in Lok Sabha but he could not answer," he said.

Speaking in the context, he said: "Why has he purchased aircraft worth Rs 526 crore in Rs 1600 crore? Why have you not given the contract to Hindustan Aeronautical Limited and gave it to Anil Ambani? Why did you manufacture aircraft in France and not India? He did not even look into my eyes."

Gandhi reiterated the poll promise made to farmers and said, "no farmer will be put behind bars if he fails to repay loans. He also promised that there will be a separate budget for farmers if the party is voted to power in 2019." The Congress president was campaigning for party Lok Sabha candidate Kaiser Jahan from Sitapur. The party is trying hard to wrest the parliamentary seat from sitting BJP MP Rajesh Verma.

Sitapur, one of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on May 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.