No fear, athletes will get to train properly again: Anjum Moudgil

Kolkata: Ace rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil believes athletes will not be scared of returning to practice after the Sports Ministry gave its go ahead to the resumption of training in all sports complexes and stadia earlier in the week.

The COVID-19 pandemic had brought the sporting world to a standstill with almost all events across the globe getting cancelled or postponed, including the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has also cancelled all its tournaments this year.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to combat the menace of the deadly virus but as it entered the fourth phase, the government decided to ease restrictions and among them were re-opening of sports complexes and stadia.

"I am happy that the stadiums are open and that athletes will get to train again properly for any competitions this year or preparations for the Tokyo Olympics," World Championships silver medallist Anjum told IANS on Wednesday.

Anjum has been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour. The first Indian athlete to make the cut for the Olympics by winning a silver medal in 10m air rifle at the 2018 World Championships in Changwon, Anjum said all the decision to re-open sports complexes and stadia will help athletes get back in shape.

"All the athletes will now be in good shape before playing any tournament domestically or international," said the 26-year old who is good at both 10m Air Rifle and 50m Rifle 3-position categories.

Around the world, the German Bundesliga football league has resumed without spectators while Spanish LaLiga and the English Premier League is planning a June return. But as many as six tested positive for coronavirus across three Premier League clubs.

Asked if there will be fear among athletes as they resume training amid the pandemic, Anjum said: "No, I think if all the athletes will follow the proper protocols of wearing masks and using sanitiser or maintaining social distance there will be no fear in returning to the stadiums for training."

–IANS