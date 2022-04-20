No Evidence On Sabotage In Utkal Express Derailment Found Yet By UP ATS

Lucknow: With Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police yet to get any tangible evidence of terror act in yesterday's Kalinga Utkal Express derailment in Muzaffarnagar, now all the focus has shifted on the technical or human failure behind the accident which had claimed 24 lives so far. Additional Director General of police (Law and Order ) Anand Kumar said here today that the ATS team which reached the spot of the accident Khatauli last night and after in-depth investigation they were yet to get any evidence of sabotage. "But still the ATS team is present in Khatauli and was coordinating with other security agencies and the railways to find out the real facts behind the derailment ," he stated. Yesterday , the ATS team from Noida was rushed to Khatauli after the UP police apprehended sabotage behind the accident . But now all focus was on the lapses on the part of the railways which led to the derailment. However the Railway Safety Commissioner is expected to commence his investigation from tomorrow by visiting the spot and recording the statements of the Railway employees including the train drivers , guard and other technical employees besides the eye witness. As per the preliminary report it was said that the track was under repair when the train passed on a top speed leading to the derailment. Several equipment of track repairing were also found from the place of the accident. UNI