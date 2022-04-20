No evidence foreign actor has compromised votes: US Homeland Security chief

Washington: Acting US Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has said that there was no evidence a "foreign actor" had compromised votes in the 2020 presidential election.

"We face a multitude of foreign interference threats against our election infrastructure. We know that our foreign adversaries, including China, Iran and Russia, would like nothing more than to manipulate our democratic process for their own benefit.



"But let me be clear: our election infrastructure is resilient and we have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or affecting the actual votes cast in this election," Xinhua news agency quoted Wolf as saying at a press conference on Election Day on Tuesday.



The remarks came as Americans headed to polling stations across the country for Election Day voting to decide the next president between sitting President Donald Trump and his Democraic rival Vice President Joe Biden.



Besides the presidential race, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate were in the fray on Tuesday.



More than a dozen state and territorial governorships, among many other state and local posts, are also being contested.



— IANS