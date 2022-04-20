No Entry In Uttarakhand Secretariat Without Aadhar Card

Dehradun: Those visiting the Uttarakhand government secretariat here will have to produce their Aadhaar card to enter the office premises, state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Thursday.

"The requirement of Aadhaar card to enter Uttarakhand secretariat is done for security reasons. Based on inputs from intelligence agencies, we have tightened security in areas such as railway stations, government offices and tourist spots. I appeal to all people here to follow the rules as it will help boost our security." Secretariat Association President, Deepak Joshi said, "Some people who regularly come to Secretariat or who are employees here are facing problem...We will conduct a meeting to decide whether is it necessary for officials of Secretariat to keep Aadhar card for entry." On May 11, the Uttarakhand secretariat had issued the instructions for visitors to produce Aadhaar card to enter the office premises. (ANI)