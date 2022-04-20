No DTC buses to Nepal till March 31

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has suspended its bus service to Kathmandu in Nepal till March 31 amid coronavirus scare for the safety of passengers, bus crew and the general public.

Speaking to IANS, a DTC official said: "The authorities in Nepal have discontinued the services between Kathmandu and Delhi also from Monday. The counter at Kathmandu for ticket booking to Delhi has been locked."

"The bus services between Delhi-Kathmandu suspended between March 23 and 31 or till further orders," the DTC order reads.

The Delhi-Kathmandu bus service, officially known as "Maitri Bus Sewa" has been operating uninterrupted since November 2014.

All international flights have been banned and other modes of travel scaled down by the central government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Delhi has been under a lockdown since Monday. There have been 30 coronavirus positive cases and one death in the national capital.

