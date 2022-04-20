No Drinking Water For Ten Days, Villagers Aggravated

Bhikiasen (Almora): The drinking water supply from the Naithna Devi Drinking Water Pumping Scheme under Bhikiasen development block has been hindered for over 10 days now. Due to this, there is an acute shortage of drinking water in dozens of villages. The natural sources of water in the villages have also started to dry up. For this one reason, villagers are facing huge difficulties.

Drinking water supply has stalled for over 10 days now from the Naithna Devi Drinking Water Pumping Scheme. Due to this, villagers residing in Daula, Chaura, Ghughuti, Bajan, Dhamera, Shillng and other villages facing an acute shortage of water. Even the natural water supplies have gone dry in the villages. People gather around the Naulas since morning and even then, are unable to get water. The entire day is being wasted trying to collect water for families and cattle. Though some efforts have been made to supply water from tankers to the road side villages, but even then, many people have not been able to get water. The situation at far flung villages is even worse. Many marriages are to happen in the villages, but there is just not enough water to cater to the needs of the villages.