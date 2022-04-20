No Doctor At UP Health Centre, Woman Delivers Baby On Floor

Gonda: With no doctors in sight, a woman gave birth to a baby on the floor of a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

Two women held a bedsheet to cover the woman as she delivered the baby near a heap of garbage, reports news agency ANI.

"Strict action would be taken against the employees who are found guilty and an investigation will be conducted," said Dr Ratan Kumar, Additional Director of Health in Devipatan.

According to the World Health Organisation, at least five women die of pregnancy or childbirth-related complications every hour in India and nearly 45,000 women die due to childbirth-related causes every year in India. According to official statistics, India has one doctor for every 1,668 people. Nearly eight lakh doctors across the country were estimated to be in active service in 2017.