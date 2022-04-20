No Disunity In Party: Uttarakhand Cong Incharge

Pithoragarh: The Uttarakhand Congress on Friday accused its political rivals of creating a wrong perception about disunity in the party''s state unit and affirmed that it will defeat the BJP in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Factionalism in the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC)had come to the fore after the announcement of the party''s new executive committee for Uttarakhand with MLAs loyal to former chief minister Harish Rawat alleging they had not got positions they deserved.

"Disunity in the PCC is just a perception created by our political rivals. We are firmly united and all set to decimate the BJP in 2022 assembly polls," All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Uttarakhand Anugrah Narayan Singh told PTI.

Citing the example of the party''s recent ''Lantern Rally'' in Haldwani to make his point, Singh said all party heavyweights from the state including Rawat, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Indira Hridayesh and PCC chief Pritam Singh came together at the dais to give a call for uprooting the "saffron misrule."

"The rally, where all party leaders shared the dais with each other, is enough to shatter the wrong perception created by our political adversaries about disunity and factionalism in the PCC," he said. The Haldwani rally of the Congress was aimed at highlighting the state government''s alleged failure to carry out development. "We are all set to avenge our defeat of 2017 in 2022 state assembly elections," Singh said. PTI