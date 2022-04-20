No discussion on cabinet reshuffle with Rawat, clarifies Capt Amarinder

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Punjab CM Captain Amarinder has contradicted a news report published by a mainstream English newspaper that Amarinder had taken the issue of cabinet reshuffle with Harish Rawat and handed over a proposed list for it.He categorically said that the issue of reshuffle was not discussed at all.

Media Adviser of Capt Amarinder, Raveen Thukral through a tweet termed the news story as ‘Incorrect story’.

“Issue of cabinet reshuffle was neither raised nor discussed at the meeting between Capt Amarinder Singh and Harish Rawat. So where’s the question of dropping or retaining any ministers? Any cabinet changes will happen at appropriate time after due consultation,” he said in the tweet.

Thukral also added that the only issues discussed at the meeting were the same 5 points raised even earlier by INC Punjab.

He said that the CM has apprised INCIndia Punjab in-charge of steps taken by his government with respect to the same.

He tweeted, “Request media not to indulge in unnecessary speculation.”

The newspaper's report also said that the CM told Rawat that he wanted to drop two ministers from the Cabinet — Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Housing, Water Resources, Mines and Geology Minister, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.