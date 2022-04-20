No Discrimination In BJP Regime: Yogi

Lucknow: Defending the government initiative to invite private companies to invest in the power sector ,Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has denied the opposition charges of discrimination in action against some leaders who were involved in the 'Bharat Bandh' violence on April 2 last.

" The government was taking action against those people who were really involved in the violence and their photos are on the video recording. We have enough evidences against them and they cannot deny their involvement in the arson," he said.

The CM said that police was acting in an impartial way and no one can question on their action. He was reacting on BSP charges of targeting their leaders over the large scale violence in the state during the Bharat Bandh over dalit issue on April 2. Several senior BSP leaders have been arrested in west UP while couple of others could be arrested soon.

Yogi, who was addressing a press conference at the state BJP office here along with defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the occasion of the 38th foundation day of the party on Friday, said that his government was working on the strict ideology of ' Sabka Saath ,Sabka Vikas' and there is no discrimination. To a query on sudden revert of the decision of the government in handing over power distribution franchise in seven districts, the CM clarified that ," it was not at all a privatization process as highlighted by the opposition."

" We were just inviting the private companies to invest in the power sector in the state and to provide better facilities to the consumers. But still the opposition was doing politics to stall the process," he said.

The CM said still around 7000 majras in the state were yet to be electrified and power theft has turned into a big problem." We need big investments in the power sector so that people in the far flung areas can get uninterrupted power," he said with claiming that after BJP came to power one year back the situation has improved and now all the 75 districts are getting adequate electricity when earlier it was supplied to just four districts.

Yogi also narrated in detail about how the state government has worked for the people of the state." Construction of over seven lakh houses under the 'PM Aawas' scheme along with implementation of the free Ujjawala yojgna for LPG cylinders and Saugbhagya scheme for power connection has benefited the poor in the state a lot," he added. UNI