No decision to close interstate movement: Himachal govt

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday said there was no decision to bar the entry of stranded residents into the state from May 31 and those who are coming would be kept in institutional quarantine at borders.

An official spokesman for the government said here the state is committed for the safety of the people of the stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there would be no sealing of interstate borders but passes would be required as per rules.

--IANS