No Decision On Surgery Of Conjoined Twins Ganga-Jamuna: Doctors

Cuttack: After reviewing the health parameters of the three-week-old conjoined twins joined at the chest, a medical board of the Sishu Bhawan here has decided that the twins would not come under the scalpel now.

The twins born earlier this month to a Nayagarh couple and currently undergoing treatment, are a rare case of abdomino-thoracopagus in which the twins share a single defective heart and a single liver.

"Since there has been no improvement in the health status of the twins till date, the medical board has decided not to go for any surgery now," Saroj Satpathy, superintendent of the children's hospital said.

The medical board, however, has decided that the twins shall be under observation for some more days here and they would not be referred or shifted to any other facility now, informed Saroj Satpathy adding that the state government is bearing all expenditure for their treatment.