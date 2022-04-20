No COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of country: Health Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country.

"There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all states and union territories," Vardhan said.

Amid another spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, Vardhan said everything is still under control but pointed lapses, including casual behaviour and carelessness behind the surge.

Speaking during a video conferencing with health ministers of 11 states to review the COVID-19 situation, Vardhan said the country's recovery rate is at 92.38 per cent while the case fatality rate is at 1.30 per cent despite increasing cases."In last two months, the country witnessed a sudden surge of COVID-19 cases. When our active cases were low...Our recovery rate is 92.38 per cent. Despite the increasing cases, the fatality rate is at 1.30 per cent of the country," Vardhan said."It is a matter of concern for us...After one year of experience, we have gained knowledge but with time, there are some lapses. I believe everything is still under control. If we implement our strategy properly which we followed earlier, then the number of new cases will drop," he added."All activities have been resumed. A casual approach emerged in society. Carelessness is a big factor," he highlighted.

The minister said it has come to notice that the sudden increase in cases are largely or maybe event-driven including grand weddings, local body elections and farmers' protest.

"This has come to our notice that the sudden increase in cases is largely or maybe event-driven including grand weddings, local body election, farmer's protest, etc," he said.

Vardhan said that the worst affected COVID-19 state is Chhattisgarh with a positivity rate of 20 per cent.

"Worst affected state is Chhattisgarh with a positivity rate of 20 per cent and growth rate of 8 per cent. There has been 10 fold rise in cases. In Punjab, 80 per cent UK variant cases found, which was confirmed by genome sequencing," he said.

India had started COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The third phase began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age.

—ANI