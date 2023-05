No COVID-19 Case Reported In Uttarakhand Today

Dehradun: The state authorities have confirmed that no coronavirus positive case was reported in Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases remained at 37. Earlier on Tuesday, two positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Haridwar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has constituted a high-level advisory committee to analyse the affects of coronavirus lockdown on the state's economy and give suggestions to improve it.

India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 11,933, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. —ANI