No Country Should Be Bothered About Kashmir, Says Naqvi

Prayagraj: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said that no one in the world needs to bother about Kashmir as India is working for its development.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that India will not bother anyone over Kashmir. The government is working for the development of the state and its people. Others should not worry about it. There is no need of any mediation," he said.

The Minority Affairs Minister also launched an attack on Pakistan, saying that until it "stops aiding and abetting terrorism, no talks are possible".

Reacting to the mobilisation of Pakistani forces in Sialkot, Naqvi said: "We are capable of giving befitting reply to them, if they do any mischief." On the 100 days of the Modi government, Naqvi said inclusive growth is the hallmark of the government''s policy as it believes in development for all.

"We have taken some hard and some big decisions in 100 days including law against Triple Talaq, Abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, pension to small traders and farmers, merger of banks, and so on," he said.

He reiterated the government has a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism and corruption.