No Conspiracy Behind Babri Demolition: Uma Bharti

Lucknow: Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti, who faces charges of criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case, said on Tuesday that there was no conspiracy but an "open movement" which led to the demolition.

"I was present in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which is no secret. Crores of BJP workers, lakhs of officials and thousands of political leaders participated. "It was an open movement like the movement against the Emergency. I don't see any conspiracy," Bharti told the media.

Bharti said she appeared in the special Central Bureau of Investigation court out of respect for the court but had "expectations only from God". "In a matter concerning God, my hopes also rest on God. Because I contributed (in the movement) with complete faith, I don't consider myself guilty," she said.

The CBI court on Tuesday ordered framing of charges against BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and nine others in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The charges will be framed under section 120 B, criminal conspiracy.

Earlier, all the 12 accused had pleaded not guilty and had moved a 'discharge application' rejecting the charges levelled against them.