No consensus on Ukraine issue; should be removed: Russian envoy on draft G20 leaders' communique

New Delhi: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov stated on Friday that the G20 nations are in agreement on all subjects save the Ukraine crisis, and that the problematic matter should be removed from the draught of the leaders' communique to allow for its distribution at the bloc's meeting next week.

The ambassador expressed optimism that the summit will be a "huge success" for India and the world, and said that Russia has been "very openly" supporting India's aims during its G20 chairmanship.

The Russia–China tandem and Western countries have disagreed significantly over how to depict the crisis in Ukraine.—Inputs from Agencies