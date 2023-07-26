No-confidence motion: Modi's 'prediction' from 2018 goes viral

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to a no-confidence motion in 2018 has gone viral since he jokes that the parties preparing to present it should get ready to table a similar exercise in 2023 as well, a reference to the fact that the opposition plans to move a no-confidence motion against his government.

In his response to the vote of no confidence in Lok Sabha in 2018, he had said, "I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023."

This "prediction" from Modi's speech was widely disseminated by government sources.—Inputs from Agencies